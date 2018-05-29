74-year-old woman sentenced for stealing from people visiting Roanoke cemetery

ROANOKE, Va. - A woman who stole from people visiting local cemeteries will spend 10 months in jail.

Earlier this month, 74-year old Linda Bolen pleaded no contest to charges including grand larceny and credit card theft.

Police said she took purses from the cars of people paying their respects at Blue Ridge Memorial Cemetery in Roanoke.

A judge sentenced Bolen to 10 years in prison Tuesday but suspended all but 10 months.

She will be on probation for two years once she is released.



