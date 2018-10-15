75-year-old man dies after head-on crash involving dump truck on Bent Mountain Road

UPDATE - (12:53 p.m. Oct. 15)

Police have identified the person who died in Sunday's crash as 75-year-old Lawrence Larson, 75, of Bent Mountain.

The driver of the truck was uninjured and is cooperating with police. His name is not being released at this time. The truck is owned by Boring Contractors, Inc.

Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash. No charges have been placed.



UPDATE

All lanes are now open.

ORIGINAL STORY

Roanoke County police say one person is dead after a dump truck carrying dirt and gravel hit a sedan head-on in the 8200 block of Bent Mountain Road.

Police say it happened just before 3 p.m. Sunday, just past Back Creek Elementary School.

They say both the vehicles ran over the ravine.

Bent Mountain Road is now closed between the 7900 block and 8300 block; drivers are encouraged to avoid the area.

Detours have been set up sending people through the Blue Ridge Parkway and Sugar Camp Creek Road.

Roanoke County police and fire, as well as officials with the Virginia Department of Transportation, are at the scene.

We have a crew headed there now and will update you on this incident as we learn more.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.