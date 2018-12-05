8-mile stretch of Blue Ridge Parkway to be temporarily closed until nearly Christmas

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - With maintenance work underway on the entire Blue Ridge Parkway, visitors should expect closures to parts of the road between now and year's end.

In Roanoke County, on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., the Parkway will be closed from milepost 112 to 120.

This closure lasts from the entrance in Vinton at Virginia Route 24 to the entrance in South County at U.S. Route 220.

These closures are scheduled to last until Dec. 21.

Specific information regarding daily closures, related to this project or for any other reason, is available on the Parkway’s Real Time Road Map.

