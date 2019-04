ROANOKE, Va. - An 8-year-old had to be taken to the hospital after being hit by a car Tuesday morning, according to police.

The child, who suffered minor injuries, was trying to catch the school bus in the 200 block of Preston Ave NE when the incident happened, police said.

The driver told police he or she did not see the child.

Police said no charges will be filed in connection with what happened.

