A Few Old Goats Brewing opens in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - The downtown Roanoke footprint continues to grow as a new brewery opened its doors Friday.

A Few Old Goats Brewing is located in the West End Flats.

It's owned by a handful of local families who are all Cleveland natives.

The owners said they chose the location because of all the outside space it has for customers.

They also like being a trendsetter in this part of town.

"We absolutely love being on the West End, the West End is where it's moving to. Being part of Old Southwest will be fantastic for us, we think we're going to help revitalize this area, and we want to be a big part of that," said Tom Kincaid, a co-owner of A Few Old Goats.

The brewery offers a variety of different beers for all sorts of tastes.

