Limit on firearms could be on its way to local government

ROANOKE, Va. - Colton Smallwood is a gunsmith at Doomsday Tactical Supply.

He said he carries his firearm at all times, even in his home. He doesn't agree with gun restriction at any place.

“(What) I would say to concealed weapon permit owners and people who carry firearms on a daily basis is that the only thing that can stop a bad person with a firearm is a good person with a firearm and that’s a point I will stress to anybody,” said Smallwood.

He believes that violence could happen anywhere and he would feel unsafe without his gun.

But the Roanoke City Council is considering a ban on firearms in the municipal building or any place where City Council is meets.

“It would apply to anyone, whether it is open carry or conceal carry. We just don't think there is a need for anyone to bring a firearm to City Council meeting,” said Councilman Bill Bestpitch, .

The ultimate decision would be made by the Virginia General Assembly. Bestpitch said this is not the first time council has requested such a limit. Last year, members requested a complete ban in the municipal building, but lawmakers in Richmond said no.

“It would be more challenging if they tried to limit gun ownership throughout the city, but I think as it relates to narrow policy of at City Council meetings, that is absolutely constitutional,” said John Fishwick, a lawyer for Fishwick and Associates

Supporters are hopeful state lawmakers will approve the new revised ban.

“The General Assembly has been reluctant on putting any restrictions on when and where someone can carry a firearm. We have seen a big change in makeup of the General Assembly and hoping this time around they might get a little more consideration,” Bestpitch said.

Smallwood told 10 News that, regardless of the city’s decision, he still believes, “It is better to have a firearm and not need it than to need one and not have it at all.

In October, the council will have its final discussion on the legislation request list. After that it plans to invite local members of the General Assembly to discuss the firearm request.

