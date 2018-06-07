AAA, and local tire shop urge drivers to check tires

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. - Summertime, for many, means more time on the road, and more wear on tires.

New Research from AAA says worn tires on highways can reduce handling ability by 33% for cars and 28% for light trucks.

Ten News spoke with James Ealey, store manager at Thompson Tire, who said the more rubber your tires, have the better they will handle.

“Traction rating usually goes A,B,C.Always try and get a good traction A tire, because it’s going to shoot the water out better and perform better for you,” said Ealey.

Ealey said one way to check your tires is by simply pinching the rubber. If you are unable to grab it, it’s time for new tires.

A higher price on tires is not an indicator of higher quality, according to AAA. Ealey suggests customers look beyond the price tag.

“Top money isn’t always the best when you are looking around in your tire shop. Be sure to find the good rating on that tire,” Ealey said.

Here are some tips to keep you safe, next time you hit the road.

• Get your tires checked once a year.

• Get tires that match your mileage and alignment needs.

• Conduct the coin test: Place a penny inside the tire's tread. If the bottom half of the penny is visible, it may be time to get new tires.



