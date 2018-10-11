Abandoned your car in downtown Roanoke flooding? It may be towed by morning

ROANOKE, Va. - If you left your car Thursday as flash flooding descended upon downtown Roanoke, you'll want to move it as soon as you safely can.

That's the message from the Roanoke Police Department after Thursday's heavy rain passed through the Star City.

Police say that Friday morning traffic will necessitate the towing of vehicles left in the roadway that are a hazard to morning commuter traffic.

Police do not want people to risk their safety to get their cars; they'd rather people wait until they can safely do so.



