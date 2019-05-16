Abortion debate heats up in Southwest Virginia

ROANOKE, Va. - Near-total bans on abortion have been passed into law in several states. Now, local anti-abortion or abortion-rights supporters are speaking out, curious if they could someday see a similar law in Virginia.

Anthony Mathenia is a minster at Christ Church in Radford and he supports the bills. This year, he founded a nonprofit called Better than Life to counsel women seeking abortions. He plans to open its doors in Roanoke.

"We're pro-life. The goal is to save lives and laws like this will definitely save some babies' lives," Mathenia said.

Roanoke Valley Democratic Women President Joan Washburn is appalled by the severe legislation.

"[I'm in] disbelief that they would go that far," Washburn said.

In Virginia, there are currently no laws restricting abortions in the first or second trimester. Third trimester abortions are permitted in approved hospitals and medical facilities with the consent of three doctors and in the event the pregnancy puts a mother's physical or mental health in danger.

Washburn said those rights need to be protected.

"I think it is a woman's right to have her own choice and that she should seek the advice of her doctor and her minister," Washburn said.

The question now for those on either side of the debate in the Commonwealth: Could it pass here?

"It's definitely a concern with the upcoming election. We want to make sure we have lawmakers in place that would not let this happen in Virginia, but right now, it's certainly a possibility," said Sara Sprague, an abortion-rights advocate in the Roanoke area.

"I don't think a similar law like that will ever pass in Virginia, though I wish it would," Mathenia said.

Within the last several days, Republican Delegate Bob Thomas -- who represents the Fredericksburg area -- vowed in a radio interview to bring a near-total abortion ban to Virginia if Republicans can win back the governorship and hold the Legislature. Meanwhile, Gov. Northam stood firm on his stance, tweeting Wednesday: "My veto pen is ready and full of ink."

