About 300 residents drop off hazardous waste for Collection Day in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. - Hundreds of people turned in all kinds of household hazardous waste at Saturday’s Collection Day in Lynchburg.

Residents drove in to the Concord Turnpike Convenience Center to drop off both hazardous waste as well as electronic recycling items.

Manager Robert Arthur of Environmental Compliance and Safety said he was pleased with the overall turnout.

“This allows residents to get large amounts of hazardous waste out from their home and bring it to a safe venue where we can dispose of it properly,” Arthur said.

Arthur said about 300 residents participated in today's collection day.

