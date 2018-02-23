Access to Dental Days event in Roanoke provides free dental care to those in need

ROANOKE, Va. - Dana Lamonde is getting some dental work done. He's having a tooth pulled. It's about a $2,000 procedure and thanks to the Access to Dental Days event, he is paying nothing.

"They pulled it for me and took good care of me. Otherwise I wouldn't be able to afford it," said Lamonde.

Lamonde is one of many patients without health insurance that count on annual Access to Dental Days events to keep their teeth in tip-top shape. The program is coordinated by Bradley Free Clinic to provide free dental services for low-income patients. The G. Wayne Fralin Free Clinic, part of the Roanoke Rescue Mission, partnered with the Bradley Free Clinic to make sure any patient in need got the care they deserved.

"I definitely think when they have access to a dental day like this they are more comfortable with going, more comfortable with care, and they show up ready to get the work done," said Carson Swoope, dental coordinator for the Fralin Clinic.

More than 60 patients were served throughout the Roanoke Valley Friday. All their treatments were performed by dentists and dental students that were happy to volunteer their time.

"It means everything to me. I just pray about it. Just be very grateful for it. It's grace," said Lamonde.

The next access to dental days event will be held June 29. To learn more about the event and how you can schedule an appointment, click here.



