ACE Summer Camp hosts talent show for kids with developmental disabilities

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Dozens turned out Thursday for a unique talent show in Roanoke County.

Activities Created for Enrichment, or ACE, is a summer camp designed to give kids with developmental disabilities a chance to experience a typical summer camp.

On Thursday, it was showtime. For weeks, the campers have been practicing for the talent show and then they took the stage to sing and dance.

Camp counselors say the talent show is not only fun for the kids, it's also a chance for campers' parents to see how hard they've been working this summer.

"It's a special activity because the parents get to come watch their kids. They don't often get to come to ACE camp with their kids so it just allows them to see what their kids have been working on," said Ben Ripple, a camp counselor.

More than 30 campers will attend ACE at some point during its seven-week run this summer. The camp will wrap up in August.



