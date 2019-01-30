Adam Ward honored through his love of Salem sports

SALEM, Va. - Our community is coming together to honor the memory of Adam Ward and his love of sports.

Ward was working as a photojournalist at WDBJ7 when he and reporter Alison Parker were killed by a former co-worker in August 2015. Ward was a proud Spartan and Hokie who is remembered for his contagious laughter, generosity, and zest for life.

The third annual Adam Ward Classic, a high school basketball tournament, is set for Saturday. The games will take place at Salem High School.

You can watch all seven games for $10. That money will go to Ward's scholarship, which is administered by the Salem Educational Foundation and Alumni Association.

Fourteen of the top boys and girls teams in the region will compete in the Salem gym.

10 a.m. Salem vs. Galax (Girls)

11:45 a.m. William Byrd vs. Pulaski Co.

1:30 p.m. William Fleming vs. North Cross

3:15 p.m. Salem vs. Glenvar

5 p.m. Lord Botetourt vs. Parry McCluer (Girls)

6:45 p.m. Patrick Henry vs. Graham

8:30 p.m. Northside vs. Radford

The previous tournaments have raised thousands of dollars.

To learn more about the scholarship and sponsorship opportunities or for more information, please contact Hank Luton at (540) 521-6169 or hluton@salemva.gov.

