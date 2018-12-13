Advance Auto Parts employee dies from injuries received at Roanoke distribution center

An Advance Auto Parts employee is dead as a result of injuries he received Thursday while working at the Advance Auto Parts distribution center in Roanoke, according to a company spokesman.

The incident happened at the distribution center on Blue Hills Drive NE.

The employee was not identified in the release.

Below is the full statement from the company:

Providing a safe and secure work environment for all our Team Members is our top priority at Advance Auto Parts. One of our Team Members was injured at our Roanoke, Virginia Distribution Center today and later succumbed to his injuries. We are deeply saddened by this situation and our focus right now is on the Team Member’s family and our Distribution Center Team. We are looking into the circumstances around the accident, and out of respect to the Team Member’s family, we are not commenting any further at this time.

