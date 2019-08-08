Ahead of Census 2020 address canvassing, Roanoke officials share tips to avoid scams

President Donald Trump said Monday his administration is "looking at" delaying the 2020 census after the Supreme Court last week blocked the administration from adding a question about citizenship status on the decennial survey.

ROANOKE, Va. - Representatives working for Census 2020 have started canvassing in Roanoke.

"Address canvassing" improves and refines the U.S. Census Bureau's address list before the 2020 Census, according to Roanoke City.

They do this to ensure everyone is invited to participate, is counted in the correct location and the count is accurate.

Anyone can view the locations that will be canvassed between now and mid-October here.

Roanoke City shared some tips to identify if a knock on your door or a phone call is from a legitimate Census Bureau field representative.

At your door:

Field representatives will present an ID badge that includes their name, their photograph, a Department of Commerce watermark and expiration date.

A field representative will be carrying an official bag with the Census Bureau logo or a laptop for conducting the survey.

The field representative will provide you with a letter from the Census Bureau on official letterhead stating why they are visiting your residence.

Field representatives conduct their work between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m., local time.

Upon request, the field representative will provide you with their supervisor’s contact information and/or the phone number for your Census Bureau Regional Office. The Regional Office supervises the activities of all field representatives in your area.

Over the phone:

If your address was selected to be in a survey, the Census Bureau may call you to participate. Some surveys are conducted exclusively by phone. They might also call you if they do not find you at home or when a personal visit is not convenient. You may receive a call from one of their Contact Centers or from a field representative.

Contact Centers: The Census Bureau uses two Contact Centers, one in Jeffersonville, Indiana, and the other in Tucson, Arizona. The caller will identify themselves and the name of the survey. If they are unable to reach you, they will leave a message with a Case ID associated with your survey.

Most Census Bureau calls ask you to participate in a survey originate from one of the following numbers: (812) 218-3144, Jeffersonville Contact Center; or (520) 798-4152, Tucson Contact Center.

If you receive a call and wish to independently verify that a number is from the Census Bureau, you can call one of the following numbers: 1-800-523-3205 -- Jeffersonville; 1-800-642-0469 -- Tucson; or 1-800-923-8282 -- Customer Service Center.

