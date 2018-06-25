Air travel still growing in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - The Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport is seeing more travelers and may have its busiest year since 2011.

Increased passenger traffic resulted in a 13.9 percent year-over-year increase in passengers, according to the airport.

In May 2018, 61,261 passengers flew out of the airport compared with 53,772 in May 2017, an increase of 7,489 passengers.

The last time that year-over-year growth was larger than 13.9 was in January 2007, which the airport says was driven by the arrival of Allegiant Air.

Year-to-date 2018 traffic is up 7.5 percent compared with 2017. Last month's traffic was higher than October 2017 with October usually being the busiest month at the airport.

