Airport working to keep runway clear, get planes in the air

ROANOKE, Va. - Most flights from the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport were able to get in the air on Sunday, even with wintry weather falling.

Crews worked nonstop to keep the runway clear and to de-ice planes.

Airport traffic was moderate to heavy, with folks hoping to get to their destination.

They didn't want to go through the hassle of re-booking.

"Considering I got up at 4 o'clock to check the flight, and it was all ready to go and it took me two to two-and-a-half hours to get here. So if I would have gotten here and it would have been delayed or canceled, I would have had to make that trip back home. It would have been very disappointing," said Frances Hicks, who was flying to Saint Petersburg, Fla.

With slick conditions still around, if you have plans to fly over the next couple of days, you may want to check with your airline before going to the airport.

