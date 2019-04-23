Alcohol believed to be factor in Route 220 crash with multiple injuries

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. - State police believe alcohol was a factor in a Route 220 crash that hurt multiple people.

It happened around 7:50 p.m. on Monday in the Daleville area of Botetourt County. Route 220 North was blocked for a time, and police were on the scene until 11:40 p.m.

No other cars were involved.

There is no word yet of how many people were hurt, or how badly. State police have not announced any charges.

The crash remains under investigation. More information is expected to be released soon.

