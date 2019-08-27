All charges dropped against Roanoke murder suspect

ROANOKE, Va. - A quick and surprising end to a murder trial in Roanoke as all charges were dropped against Marcus Clark Jr. soon after proceedings started Monday.

Clark faced a second-degree murder charge in the shooting death of 24-year-old Rashard Jessup.

Jessup was shot on Aug. 16, 2018, and taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The shooting happened in northwest Roanoke last year when police say Clark was only 18 years old.

Authorities arrested Clark in Richmond, a few days after the shooing.

Police say the two men knew each other but the commonwealth dropped all charges.

