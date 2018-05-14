Amber Alert issued for Roanoke teen believed to be in danger

ROANOKE, Va. - An Amber Alert has been issued for Deidra Davis, 16, and authorities believe she could be in danger.

According to the Roanoke Police Department's Facebook page, Davis was taken from a relative's home at 852 30th Street NW around 6 p.m. Sunday.

Police said they believe she was was taken by Camron Williams, 18, who police said is wanted on warrants unrelated to this incident.

Davis is described as black, 5 feet 2 inches tall and 105 pounds with hazel eyes and possibly reddish hair.

She was last seen wearing a white tank top, pink, gray and white shoes, and her hair was up in a ponytail.

Williams is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall and 130 pounds with short black hair and brown eyes. He has a tattoo of a red lipstick kiss behind his right ear.

Police said Williams and Davis know each other, and Williams is known to drive an older Jeep Cherokee.

However, it's unknown if that's the vehicle they're traveling in.

Anyone with information on Davis and Williams' whereabouts is asked to call local law enforcement.

