'American Idol' winner Scotty McCreery coming to Roanoke this summer

ROANOKE, Va. - American Idol favorite Scotty McCreery is set to come to Roanoke this summer.

McCreery will perform in Elmwood Park with Drake White and the Big Fire, and Maggie Baugh as part of the annual Budweiser Summer Series.

McCreery is known for winning American Idol in 2011. Since then, he's had several hits and has won numerous music awards.

The show will kick off at 6:15 p.m. on Friday, August 16.

Tickets are $35, with kids six and under free. If you buy your ticket before May 8, it'll be $29. There are also VIP tables available for $650, which includes eight concert tickets, 16 drink tickets, eight $10 food vouchers, and reserved seating.

If you attend First Fridays before the concert, you can get $5 off your concert admission by showing your wristband. If you've already pre-purchased a concert ticket, your wristband will get you a $5 food voucher.

Tickets go on sale at 8 a.m. Thursday. Click here to buy them.

