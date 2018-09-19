American Red Cross in desperate need of blood donations after Hurricane Florence

ROANOKE, Va. - The American Red Cross needs your help.

Along with sending disaster response crews to hurricane-affected areas, the Red Cross is facing a massive blood shortage. Due to the hurricane, more than 200 blood drives were cancelled, which translates to 5,000 uncollected units of blood.

"We really want to restock our shelves because we know that the blood on hand is helping the emergency situation, but now we need to restock our shelves and get that blood ready to go out to patients throughout our state," said Jackie Grant, executive director of the American Red Cross Roanoke and New River Valley.

If you're interested in donating, there will be a blood drive this Friday from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Salem Farmers Market. The drive is being hosted by Barker Realty in memory of Dale Smith, a beloved Salem community member.

To learn more about donating locally, click here.





