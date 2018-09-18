American Red Cross shelter at the Berglund Center to close on Tuesday

ROANOKE, Va. - The American Red Cross shelter at the Berglund Center will close Tuesday at noon.

So far, 16 people have come to the shelter provided by the American Red Cross. A majority of them are locals.

One Salem family 10 News spoke to said they came out of an abundance of caution.

"I didn't think that we would have a hurricane hit us, because I was always assuming that our little bowl would protect us but instead it has its own dangers,” said Yvette Melendez, Salem resident.

According to Red Cross policy, when a shelter is closed, they must give notice 24 hours before shutting the doors.

The homeless assistance team will be responding to aid those clients that may have no housing options and to provide information on local services, according to Roanoke officials.

Roanoke officials say the Rescue Mission will also be providing services.





