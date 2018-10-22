'America's Got Talent' winner Darci Lynne coming to Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. - The winner of "America's Got Talent" is bringing her act to Roanoke.

Darci Lynne, a singer and ventriloquist, was just 12 years old when she won the contest by the most votes for a final performance in the history of the show.

She will bring her puppets Petunia, Oscar and Edna for the performance at the Berglund Center. The show is set to begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 9.

Tickets start at $29.75 and VIP tickets are $99.75. The Berglund Center also charges $5 for parking.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. You can buy them online or call 1-877-482-8496. If you want to avoid convenience fees, you can also buy tickets at the box office during normal business hours.

