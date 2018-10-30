Amtrak prepares for busiest travel week of year

ROANOKE, Va. - Just weeks away from kicking off one of the busiest travel seasons all year, Amtrak is preparing for the rush.

The week of Thanksgiving is Amtrak’s busiest travel week of the year. So if you plan on riding the rail, you should buy tickets as soon as possible because they sell out quickly.

On the northeast line that travels from Roanoke all the way up to Boston, Amtrak is offering a same-seat trip. It is adding capacity, more trips and an extended schedule during the Thanksgiving week.

"It's just another option for people to consider to avoid the congested highway corridors, like I-81, Route 29, I-95 and Route 460," Amtrak spokesperson Kimberly Woods said.

