SALEM, Va. - Union leaders say a tentative agreement has been reached at Salem's Yokohama tire plant.

This comes after dozens of union members spent the day picketing and protesting for a new contract.

Union leaders say they will look over the contract next week and then vote on it.

They can vote to accept it or go back to the drawing board. that could mean union members, which would be back out on the street protesting.

