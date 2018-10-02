Angel Tree registration begins in Roanoke, Lynchburg

ROANOKE, Va. - Christmas is more than two months away and the Salvation Army is getting ready for this year's Angel Tree program.

Sign-ups for the program in Roanoke started Monday. Low income families with children 12 and younger needing toy and clothing assistance can apply.

Families must also agree to not sign up with other agencies for Christmas help. The Salvation Army in Roanoke will have sign-ups until Oct. 12.

There are several items they're looking for this year.

"Batteries are a big thing. Any kind of toys for your older 10 to 12-year-old kid. Arts and craft stuff, nail polish kits, board games and then last year we tried to give every family a brand new book," said Capt. Monica Seiler.

Registration for the Lynchburg Salvation Army Angel Tree program starts Wednesday.



