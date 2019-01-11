Angel Warmers drops free scarves, hats, blankets in Elmwood Park for people in need

ROANOKE, Va. - Ahead of the winter weather, a local group has donated handmade gifts to those in need.

Angel Warmers is a group of community members who use their impressive needlework to give back to the community. On Friday, the group placed about 100 scarves, hats, blankets and gloves throughout Elmwood Park and downtown for people in need. The group's goal is to use its skills to help the homeless and anyone who might need help staying warm.

"I just hope that they'll enjoy it and know that they are thought about as well, that people throughout the community do think about them," said Lorreen Musselman, creator of Angel Warmers.

Musselman said she hopes to grow Angel Warmers to give more people in need a helping hand. If you're interested in learning more about Angel Warmers and how you can help, click here.



