Angels of Assisi seeking pumpkin donations for rescue pigs

ROANOKE, Va. - If you're looking to get rid of your Halloween pumpkins, we have the answer.

Harmony Farm Sanctuary, a rescue farm run by Angels of Assisi, is seeking pumpkin donations for their pigs. Staff members say they ask for the donations every year and are hoping the community answers the call.

"Pigs love pumpkins and it gives them a little treat in the fall and a little bit of enrichment and something different than their normal routine," said Lisa O'Neill, executive director of Angels of Assisi.

Currently, Harmony Farm Sanctuary is caring for 100 pigs and staff say the pumpkin surprises are always exciting for the animals.

"They'll get a treat every other day of some pumpkins. They roll them around and smash them and try to smash them even more and then chomp them all down so it's a very exciting day for the pigs," said O'Neill.

To help a pig have a fall pumpkin treat, drop donations off at Angels of Assisi on Campbell Avenue in downtown Roanoke.

