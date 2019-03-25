Angels of Assisi asks for donations to help nearly 20 dogs rescued from Floyd home

ROANOKE, Va. - Nearly 20 dogs are now well on their way to finding their forever homes, thanks to a local nonprofit, but the hard work is far from over.

A judge ruled that the dogs were victims of cruelty, meaning that they are officially in the care of Angels of Assisi in Roanoke.

Because the dogs were living outside on short chains, many of them contracted Lyme disease and other infections that require antibiotic treatments, which cost around $670 per dog. Donations can be made on the nonprofit's Facebook page.

Many of the dogs also have trust issues with humans, meaning training is required to get them to adjust to being around people again.

The nonprofit and Floyd County Animal Control took the 18 dogs from a home where they were living in neglectful conditions, according to an Angels of Assisi Facebook post.

