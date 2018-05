ROANOKE, Va. - Angels of Assisi got a special surprise from a group of high school students Friday morning.

Students from Glenvar High School's special education program built 10 doghouses and then delivered them to the shelter.

Organizers said the focus of the project was to stress the importance of giving back to the community.

The doghouses will be given away when someone adopts a dog from Angels of Assisi.

