Angels of Assisi helping rescue 48 dogs, 18 cats from S.C. home

ROANOKE, Va. - A Roanoke-based organization is helping to rescue more than 60 animals from a home in South Carolina.

The rescue team with Angels of Assisi is currently rescuing 48 dogs and 18 cats.

The owner was no longer capable of caring for them and surrendered them to animal control, according to Angels of Assisi.

The organization says that the conditions in which the animals were being kept were much worse than anticipated and many of the animals are in desperate need of medical care.

The animals are scheduled to arrive in Roanoke on Tuesday night where each cat and dog will be evaluated.

