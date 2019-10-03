Angels of Assisi helping to provide veterans with pets

ROANOKE, Va.- - Helping veterans after their service is the goal of Angels of Assisi who hopes to partner them with animals.

The Roanoke nonprofit is joining Operation Hero-Animal Bond.

The program partners qualified veterans with adoptable animals. It also involves Veterans Affairs and the Humane Society of the United States.

"Depending if they just got out of the service or sometimes years down the road to unite those folks with some animals who may also need a little love and attention and together they can form that bond that is so good for the person and the animal," said Lisa O'neill, executive director, Angels of Assisi.

Veterans can visit the Angels of Assisi adoption center to find the perfect pet. There's no adoption fee required.

