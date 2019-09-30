Angels of Assisi promotes Biscuit Fund

ROANOKE, Va. - A local program is working to make sure animals receive the best possible medical care.

With the help of a Botetourt County prosecutor, the Angels of Assisi Biscuit Fund was established after two dogs were found abandoned in a ditch.

The fund not only helps cover the cost of care, it also lets veterinarians from the shelter testify in court.

It has been around for years, but is not as well-known as some of the shelter's other services, so the shelter's community relations director, Jason Caterina, is trying to promote it.

"(The fund) allows our vets, our doctors, to testify as expert witnesses in court cases, which is really the important thing. That allows for them to do that so additional animals aren't abused," Caterina said.

