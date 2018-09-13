Angels of Assisi providing shelter for pets coming from Carolina coast

ROANOKE, Va.- - Angels of Assisi took in almost 200 animals from a shelter in the path of Hurricane Florence, recusing 70 cats and 120 dogs from the Lenoir County Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals on the coast of North Carolina. Workers there were told to evacuate, so they called Angels of Assisi.

The animals were brought to Roanoke on Thursday morning.

"We took a regular transport truck and a U-Haul sprinter van that had an air conditioner in the back and luckily, we were able to get all of them. We received a text message from when I team on the way back saying the shelter staff has thought they witnessed a miracle yesterday to see all their pets get saved," said Matthew Brown, the director of lifesaving operations.

Eighty of the animals were sent to northern Virginia. The remaining pets will be checked by vets and fixed and microchipped before being put up for adoption.

