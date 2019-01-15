Angels of Assisi ready to build second location

ROANOKE, Va. - Angels of Assisi leaders say they have outgrown their current space.

The Roanoke organization is looking to move to a larger space on Franklin and Elm Avenue in Old Southwest.

Executive Director Lisa O'Neil says they were given the property as a second location to continue the needs of the community.

They're asking the Roanoke Planning Commission to consider rezoning the area in the downtown area. Many people who spoke at the meeting were in favor of the zoning change.





