Angels of Assisi rescues 6 dogs from South Korean meat farm

ROANOKE, Va. - Six dogs from South Korea are one step closer to finding their forever home.

Angels of Assisi met them at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Airport this morning.

The dogs were rescued from a South Korean meat farm by Humane Society International. Angels staff say it's always tough to do these types of rescues because the dogs were only given one outcome. Had they not been rescued, the dogs would've been used as food.

"On average they're shutting down 1 or 2 meat farms a year, they have about 50 or 100 dogs at each farm. The Humane Society of America partners with shelters across the country to take these dogs in, rehabilitate them, and place them up for adoption," said Matthew Brown, with Angels of Assisi.

Angels is a one of a number of places taking the rescued dogs in across the country.

The dogs have their first medical exam Friday and should be available for adoption in the next few days.



