Angels of Assisi to house animals forced to evacuate from a North Carolina shelter

ROANOKE, Va. - Angels of Assisi will be taking in animals that have been forced to evacuate from a North Carolina shelter due to the potential impacts of Hurricane Florence.

According to Angels of Assisi, their rescue team left Wednesday morning for the Lenoir County SPCA in Kingson, North Carolina.

The employees at the Lenoir County SPCA were advised to evacuate the 70 dogs and 120 cats in the shelter. After the Lenoir County SPCA says they exhausted all of their options, they still had 51 dogs and 84 cats to place before Florence hits.

Those remaining animals will be placed in Angels of Assisi on Wednesday night. According to Angels of Assisi, some animals will be staying in their facility where they will be available for adoption, while others will be transported to other shelters further North on Thursday.

