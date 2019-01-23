Angels of Assisi to offer free pet food, emergency veterinary care to furloughed federal workers

ROANOKE, Va. - A local shelter wants to make sure furloughed federal workers don't have to worry about caring for their furry friends amid the longest government shutdown in our nation's history.

Angels of Assisi has stepped up to offer free pet food and emergency veterinary care to furloughed workers until the shutdown is over.

"Missing two paychecks in a row and not knowing when the next one will come can be scary, especially when you also have to provide for your pets," officials with the shelter said in a release. "Angels of Assisi doesn’t want any furloughed federal worker in the Roanoke Valley and surrounding area to worry about providing for their furry companion."

Furloughed workers who need assistance can email the shelter at angels@angelsofassisi.org.

