Animal wardens preparing for more missing pets due to holiday celebrations

ROANOKE, Va. - People aren't the only ones that may have trouble with fireworks.

Roanoke City Animal Control says the fourth and fifth of July are its busiest days of the year. According to Pet Amber Alert, the Fourth of July is known as the number one day that pets go missing.

If you're a pet owner and still want to celebrate the holiday:

Keep your pet inside.

Stay with them as much as possible.

Keep it on a leash with contact information in case the pet escapes.

"We are incredibly slammed and I cannot stress enough to people how important it is to really stay with your pet and keep an eye on them," said Emma Hanes, a Roanoke City animal warden.

Hanes' own dog has serious issues with fireworks, so during the holiday, she gives it a mild sedative prescribed by a veterinarian.



