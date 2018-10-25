Local shelter animals saved; shelter needs community support

ROANOKE, Va. - When you foster or adopt shelter animals, you save two lives - the life of the animal you are fostering, and the life of the animal that takes its place in the shelter.

This week, Alexis Smith decided to give her kitten, Nala, a forever home.

"I'm ready to adopt my kitten and give her a home for a long time," Smith said.

This week, 10 News reported on the overcapacity at the Regional Center for Animal Care and Protection.

Some dogs were in danger of dying.

But Melinda Rector, director of operations at the shelter, said the community stepped up.

Thanks to the overwhelming support from the community, all the animals were saved with room to spare at the shelter.

"And they kept coming and they kept coming and they kept coming. It was wonderful," Rector said.

A total of 32 animals were either reunited with their owners, went to a loving home or were transferred to rescue.

While Rector and her staff are relieved that every animal was saved, there are still several cats and dogs looking for a home.

Rector said that, without the community's support, this is an issue the shelter will be facing over and over again.

