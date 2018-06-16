Annual Girls Rock Roanoke camp returns

Girls Rock Roanoke summer camp is back for its sixth year teaching girls how to make music.

New this year, organizers are taking on something that's not a sweet sound.

Besides the basics of composing and playing music, Girls Rock Roanoke will host workshops on internet and social media safety.

“We want to make sure they are safe when they're going online and then we want to make sure they're using those tools for good. Girls Rock is all about using your voice and amplifying your voice, and making sure that you're using it for good,” Kim Bratic, camp organizer, said.

The first week of camp kicks off on June 18th.

If you would like to learn more about the camp log onto http://girlsrockroanoke.org/.

