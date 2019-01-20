Annual hockey game raises $40K for MDA

ROANOKE, Va. - Roanoke Valley firefighters and police officers took to the ice for a good cause on Saturday.

More than 6,000 people packed the stands at the Berglund Center for the 16th annual Guns and Hoses hockey game.

The game was to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association, with more than $40,000 being raised.

It was a tough battle, quite literally as both sides left it all on the ice.

“It’s great that we can come together, and all this money that is raised by the folks here in the valley stays in the valley and helps try to find a cure for all of the muscular dystrophies,” Guns and Hoses Chairman Toby Martin said.

Over the past 15 years, the game has raised more than $330,000 for the MDA. More than 70,000 people have come to watch.



