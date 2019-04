Annual Salem After Five concert series set for 2019 season

SALEM, Va. - The annual Salem After Five concert series is set for the 2019 season.

Festivities begin Friday, April 26, and end in early August and include music, food and activities for the family.

Gates open at 5 p.m. and music starts at 6 p.m. at the Salem Farmers Market, and all proceeds go to several charities throughout the Blue Ridge region.

Admission is $5 for adults, and children 12 and under get in for free. There will be a children's play area set up.

Below is the concert schedule:

April 26

Music: Domino

Food truck: Saucy Swine-O's

Charities: Salem Area Ecumenical Ministries, Community Christmas Store

May 17

Music: Maggie Baugh

Food truck: 2dye4que

Charity: Salem Kiwanis Club

June 21

Music: Cimmaron

Food truck: Mountain Grille

Charity: Hope Tree Family Services

July 19

Music: Blackwater Band

Food truck: Chick-fil-A

Charity: Salem Duncan's Children's Charity

August

Music: The Kings

Food truck: Rick's Wrap it Up

Charities: Salem-Roanoke Co. Food Pantry, Feeding America Southwest Virginia

