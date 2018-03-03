Appalachian Power crew members work to restore power after wind storm

ROANOKE, Va. - Crews from Appalachian Power spent the day assessing damage and working to restore power all around the city Friday.

They’ve been seeing fallen trees as well as tree branches that have led to power outages throughout the area.

“It's important that the public if you see something say something but try not to stop the cruise from doing what they're doing,” Herb Coles, line crew supervisor at Appalachian Power, said.

He expects most of the power to be fully restored in the area by the end of the weekend.

