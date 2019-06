ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - Several thousand people are without power in Roanoke County, according to Appalachian Power.

The power outage map shows more than 2,200 customers are without power.

The majority of those are in the Hollins area. There are also about 500 customers without power near the Roanoke Blacksburg Regional Airport.

Appalachian Power reports it is assessing the situation.

There is no word on when power will be restored.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.