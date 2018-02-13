Appalachian Power upgrading meters in Roanoke, Lynchburg

ROANOKE, Va. - Appalachian Power continues installing upgraded meters throughout some communities in southwest Virginia.

Last year, AEP installed 54,000 of the new advanced metering infrastructure meters in Christiansburg, Blacksburg and Lynchburg.

The goal for this year is to install 130,000 in Roanoke and Lynchburg.

"We’ll be able to read your meter remotely. We won't need to access your property or drive by. We can do that remotely. Also, if you plan to move, we can connect and disconnect your service much more easily by doing that remotely and also if there's a power outage in your area, we'll be able to detect that much more quickly," spokesperson Teresa Hamilton Hall said.

There's no charge to customers and officials said the upgrade won't impact their bills.

Copyright 2018 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.