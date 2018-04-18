Applebee's at Tanglewood Mall now closed

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. - There is now one less Applebee's restaurant in the Roanoke Valley.

The restaurant within Tanglewood Mall in Roanoke County is no longer open.

A letter posted on the restaurants door states:

Effective Wednesday, April 18, 2018, this Applebee's location is closed. We regret any inconvenience it has caused our valued guests. We greatly appreciate your patronage and look forward to continuing to serve guests at our other Roanoke area locations: 4942 Valley View Blvd

4510 Challenger Ave

1806 W. Main Street (Salem) Thank you, Apple Investors Group Franchise Owner, Applebee's Bar + Grill

On Applebee's website, when looking at Applebee's restaurants in Roanoke, only the Bonsack and Valley View Mall locations are listed.

The restaurant does also not appear on the store listing on Tanglewood Mall's website.

Last June, Tanglewood Mall lost one of its anchor stores, JCPenney.

