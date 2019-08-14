Architect who had major influence in Salem remembered

SALEM, Va. - A local architect is being remembered.

Francis Shane died Tuesday at the age of 86.

He was the architect behind numerous projects in and around Salem.

In Salem alone, the projects number around two dozen, including the Moyer Sports Complex, the library renovation and Salem High School.

Salem streets and maintenance director Mike Tyler knew Shane well and says the city would not be the same without him.

"He was just so easy to work with. He was very intelligent. He came up with a lot of good ideas about how things should be built, how things should be assembled," Tyler said. "It's easy to forget all the facilities that he did touch, but Salem is grateful for all the work that he did."

As of Wednesday afternoon, there was no word about funeral arrangements.

Copyright 2019 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.