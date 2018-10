SALEM, Va. - Around 50 people were rescued on Thursday by the Salem swift water team from low water areas, according to city officials.

The rescues took place in Roanoke County and Salem from low water areas. Some rescues were swift water rescues, and some were simply pulling people out of their cars before the water rose.

Officials say the River Walk Apartments on Route 419 are being evacuated.

